Last year, center Ryan Kelly was with the Minnesota Vikings. However, he will forever be a part of the Indianapolis Colts. On Friday, Kelly decided to retire after 10 seasons in the NFL.

He made it official on X, formerly Twitter.

“10 seasons. What an incredible ride it was. I was blessed to be around some of the greatest people this sport has to offer. I always wanted to leave each place better than how I found it and with that I can hang my hat. Forever grateful for my family and brothers! Cheers.”

10 seasons. What an incredible ride it was. I was blessed to be around some of the greatest people this sport has to offer. I always wanted to leave each place better than how I found it and with that I can hang my hat. Forever grateful for my family and brothers! Cheers pic.twitter.com/LzliGJ2wOK — Ryan Kelly (@ryan_kelly70) March 6, 2026

Kelly started playing in the NFL in 2016. That year, he entered the NFL Draft fresh out of the University of Alabama and played under Nick Saban. In 2015, he helped lead the Crimson Tide to a National Championship. Ultimately, he was picked up by the Colts and played for them until 2024.

Article Continues Below

Along the way, Kelly became a potent force in Indianapolis and in the NFL. He became a four-time Pro Bowler in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023.

In 2023 and 2024, the Colts named him the team captain. Also, the Colts made the postseason four times during Kelly's tenure. During the 2020 season, Kelly became the highest-paid center in the NFL when he signed a four-year, $50 million contract extension with the Colts.

In March 2025, Kelly was traded to the Minnesota Vikings. He signed a two-year, $18 million contract. In October, Kelly was placed on the injury reserve list after suffering a concussion.

Ultimately, the Vikings finished the season at 9-8, third in the NFC North. In the end, Kelly retired at the age of 32.