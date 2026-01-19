Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant added another milestone to his decorated career on Sunday, moving past former Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki to claim sixth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Durant needed 17 points going into the Rockets' 119-110 home win over the New Orleans Pelicans, and he reached the mark with 15.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter by sinking a crucial free throw, giving him 31,561 career points, just ahead of Nowitzki's 31,560.

“Not super happy about him passing me,” Nowitzki joked, before showering Durant with praise in a video message. “Seriously, to me, he is one of the purest, smoothest scorers the game has ever seen. I think he's a seven footer with really a two guards game, the shot making, the off the dribble stuff, the off balance stuff, I mean there's really nothing you can do to stop him one on one, he can always get a great shot up that's just how skilled he is, how long he is, how good his release is and so it's been incredible to watch his career. Congrats, KD. Keep it going. Move up a couple more spots and keep it up, good luck!”

"One of the purest, smoothest scorers the game has ever seen." Dirk Nowitzki congratulates Kevin Durant on passing him to move to 6th on the all-time scoring list 👏 (via @HoustonRockets)pic.twitter.com/2nCbl0nSPu https://t.co/XoiVse2rw6 — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2026

Durant now trails only basketball royalty on the all-time scoring list: LeBron James (42,703), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), and Michael Jordan (32,292). With 731 points remaining to pass Jordan, Durant is on pace to reach that milestone within the next 30 games at his current scoring average.

The 37-year-old is in his 18th NBA season and continues to perform at an extraordinary level. In Sunday's game, he finished with 18 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and a steal. Durant is averaging 26.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists on 51.0 percent shooting, including 39.3 percent from three, over 38 games this season.

The win also brought redemption for Houston after an earlier-season collapse against New Orleans in which they blew a 25-point lead. The Rockets improved to 14-3 at home and 25-15 overall for the season behind strong performances from Jabari Smith Jr., who scored a game-high 32 points on 7-of-13 three-point shooting, along with eight rebounds and one block. Houston out-rebounded the Pelicans 47-39, with Steven Adams leading with 10 rebounds.

Up next, the Rockets will face the San Antonio Spurs in a highly anticipated Western Conference matchup on Tuesday.