Kevin Durant made NBA history after going up in the all-time scoring list during the Houston Rockets' matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday evening.

Durant is midway through his 19th year in the league, his first with the Rockets. He continues to shine as one of the best scorers, breaking records with every season he plays.

Going into the contest against New Orleans, he scored 31,544 points throughout his career in the regular season. He sat at seventh place on the all-time list, trailing Dirk Nowitzki's 31,560 points for sixth place.

He needed 16 points to tie the Dallas Mavericks legend and 17 to pass him. That was something he pulled off in 36 minutes of action against the Pelicans. Durant finished with a stat line of 18 points, eight assists, six rebounds, and a steal. He shot 5-of-18 from the field, including 1-of-8 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-8 from the fre-throw line.

Kevin Durant moved into 6th place on the all-time scoring list at the free throw line and got to take in the historic moment 🤩pic.twitter.com/966UTyGJom — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 19, 2026

How Kevin Durant, Rockets played against Pelicans

It was an incredible milestone for Kevin Durant to achieve in his legendary career. Helping the Rockets take down the Pelicans 119-110 was the cherry on top.

Five players scored in double-digits for Houston in the win, including Durant. Jabari Smith Jr. dominated with a performance of 32 points, eight rebounds and a block. He shot 11-of-21 overall, including 7-of-13 from downtown, and 3-of-4 from the charity stripe. Alperen Sengun came next with 21 points and eight rebounds, Amen Thompson had 20 points and eight rebounds, -.

Houston improved to a 25-15 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns while trailing the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets.

The Rockets will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.