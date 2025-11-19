Pablo Torre Finds Out keeps stacking big moments, and its latest recognition from Apple Podcasts only pushed the show further into the spotlight. Apple named the Meadowlark Media program one of its top podcasts of 2025 and highlighted a standout episode in its end-of-year review. As the congratulations poured in, one familiar critic stepped in with a message that instantly stirred up the conversation, per AwfulAnnouncing.

Jordon Hudson reposted the official announcement and wrote, “You’re welcome,” a direct nod to Torre’s episodes about her relationship with Bill Belichick. Even though Apple selected an episode centered on Torre’s reporting around the Kawhi Leonard endorsement scandal, Hudson’s comment played into a narrative she knows well. The Belichick–Hudson chapters marked the moment PTFO crossed into mainstream territory, putting the show in front of audiences who rarely followed sports media breakdowns.

Torre himself acknowledged the balance he tries to strike during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast after Simmons critiqued those same episodes. He talked about how independent creators must win attention in order to do the deeper work that earns industry respect. “The death of the classifieds in newspapers, the death of the cable bundle in television has led us as independent media people to have to subsist by basically putting onto an altar your content and hoping that the Sun God that is the algorithm shines upon us,” Torre said.

He admitted that the show needs variety. “We have to play the game,” he told Simmons. Torre added that serious reporting, including his Peabody-nominated work, rarely pulls the same reach as high-interest stories connected to Belichick or LeBron. That reality keeps the show flexible even when the topics vary wildly.

Torre responds directly to Hudson

Hudson’s comment made the rounds on Wednesday, and Torre eventually chose to address it. Taking to his personal X account, he didn’t hand her the credit she claimed, but he did keep the door open for a different kind of exchange. “Your invitation to be a guest stands,” he wrote, adding that she would “never be banned” from the show. Torre closed his note by reminding her that plenty of listeners would welcome the appearance.

Whether Hudson accepts or not, the back-and-forth only drives more attention toward a show already riding a major year.