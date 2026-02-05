The NBA trade deadline came and went, and Giannis Antetokounmpo remains with the Milwaukee Bucks. After several weeks of ESPN's Shams Charania floating the idea that Antetokounmpo was on the verge of being dealt, the organization hit the popular NBA Insider with a perfect troll job.

Charania is going to play in the Celebrity All-Star Game and is on the team that Antetokounmpo is coaching. On Thursday, shortly after the deadline passed, the Bucks posted a video of head coach Doc Rivers claiming that the 31-year-old forward/center plans to put Shams Charania on the trade block.

“You guys want a Giannis update?” asked Rivers. “I was just talking about, you know, he's gonna coach the Celebrity Game… He did inform me that he's going to put Shams on the trading block today. And he's just going to listen to offers.”

Just In: Conversations have started about @ShamsCharania’s future, and discussing whether the ESPN Senior NBA Insider’s best fit is staying on Giannis’ All-Star Celebrity team or elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/IS6XMlQSPf — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 5, 2026

Article Continues Below

It's a nice little jab for the rumor-filled season, as the Bucks were constantly suggested to be trading Giannis Antetokounmpo. Instead, the soon-to-be 10-time All-Star will remain in Milwaukee for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

The Bucks aren't the only ones poking fun at Shams Charania. NBA fans jumped on social media to roast the longtime NBA Insider after nothing came to fruition at the trade deadline. With Antetokounmpo in the first season of his three-year contract worth just over $175 million (Year 3 is a player-option), it appears Antetokounmpo isn't going anywhere for now.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently dealing with a calf injury, and many expect him to return to action by late February or early March. So, it's unlikely he plays in the All-Star Game. However, when healthy, the 13-year veteran has remained as efficient as ever. Through 30 games played, Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 64.5% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc.