On Thursday, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania announced that the Milwaukee Bucks would not be trading star Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of this year's deadline. The announcement comes after months of speculation, with many fans and pundits alike seeing the writing on the wall amid Milwaukee's rough 2025-26 season.

Over the last few weeks, Charania had posted several times on X, formerly Twitter, about the Bucks' reported openness to trade their disgruntled former league MVP, and now that nothing came to pass on that front, fans in the comment section were having a field day at the ESPN reporter's expense.

“So all them tweets were for nothing? bring back Woj,” wrote one fan, referring to former ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

“How bad did this hurt you to tweet? You’ve been pushing a Giannis trade for years lmao,” joked another.

Meanwhile, fans of the Bucks were reveling in the chaos.

Indeed, it wasn't the finest hour for Charania, who had seemed to indicate on several occasions in recent weeks that a trade was all but inevitable on the Antetokounmpo front.

Now, fans are wondering what comes next for the Bucks, as Antetokounmpo is currently injured with a calf strain, although the team hasn't necessarily been very impressive even when he's been on the floor.

The Bucks would currently be out of the postseason altogether if the season ended today, and there is some speculation that they could opt to sit Antetokounmpo out for the rest of the year in hopes of securing a good draft pick, although they will be receiving the lesser of their own selection and that of the New Orleans Pelicans.

It's also possible that the Bucks are simply waiting until the summer to trade their star, when teams will be able to make more lucrative offers.

In any case, Charania might be more hesitant in the future about the posts he puts out.