The Chicago Bulls were supposed to host the Miami Heat last Thursday in a big matchup between two teams currently battling for positioning in the Eastern Conference standings. The game was never played, however, due to unsafe conditions regarding the court. The NBA office announced on Monday that a pair of games between the Heat and Bulls have now been rescheduled after initially being postponed.

The recently postponed Bulls’ home game against the Heat has been rescheduled for Jan. 29. Because of that, the Bulls’ road game against the Heat on Jan. 30 has also been rescheduled to Jan. 31 as not to incur a back-to-back.

The court was deemed unsafe for playing due to condensation causing slippery conditions. Both teams had already come onto the court for their pregame warmups, and there was a delay of over an hour before the game was ultimately canceled and postponed.

Article Continues Below

The Heat and Bulls are currently battling for play-in positioning in the East standings. The Heat are currently in eighth place with an overall record of 20-19. They’ve gone 5-5 in their last 10 games, and are on a three-game losing streak.

The Bulls are currently in 10th place in the East standings with an overall record of 18-20. They are also 5-5 across their last 10-game stretch, and are seeking to get back in the win column after losing their last game to the Dallas Mavericks.

As it stands, the Bulls are merely one and a half games behind the Heat for the eighth spot in the East, making those two games near the end of the month potentially crucial.