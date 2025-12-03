Recently, Philadelphia Eagles fans did nothing to help out their reputation by egging the home of offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo in the wake of the team's ugly Black Friday loss to the Chicago Bears. The Eagles now sit at 8-4 on the season, and although they are still in good position to win the NFC East, their fans are clearly unimpressed with the team's performance.

On Wednesday, Patullo spoke on the egging incident for the first time publicly.

“As coaches and players, we all know that part of our job is to handle criticism. And so it’s perfectly acceptable to sit up here and talk about what’s going on, how to fix it, what we’re going to do going forward and we know that. But when it involves your family, obviously it crosses the line,” said Patullo, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia on X, formerly Twitter. “That happened. And at this point, we just have to move on. We’re trying to win. That’s all we want to do is focus.”

While obviously, vandalizing someone's property is taking things way further than most sports fanbases would ever consider going, it's easy to see why some fans may be frustrated with the Eagles' offensive output this year.

The team has routinely found ways to minimize the elite skill positional talent it has on its roster, and questions about the viability of Jalen Hurts as a quarterback that have been previously overlooked are now working their way back to the forefront.

Still, as previously noted, the Eagles are in good position to make a playoff run this year, and still have one of the league's most talented overall rosters.

The Eagles will next take the field on Monday evening for a tough road game against the Los Angeles Chargers. That contest is set to kick off at 8:15 pm ET.