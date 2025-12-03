Matt LaFleur would never admit it at the podium, but everyone inside Lambeau Field knows what is at stake this week, on the scoreboard and in the budding petty war between head coaches.

When Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson was introduced in January, he praised Dan Campbell and Kevin O’Connell before slipping in a line clearly aimed at Green Bay’s sideline. With a smirk, Johnson told Bears fans he “kind of enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year,” a not-so-subtle shot from a coach who went 5-1 against the Packers as Detroit’s offensive coordinator.

Publicly, LaFleur brushed it off as pandering to a new fan base. Privately, Packers insiders expect that if Green Bay wins Sunday, their coach might finally fire back. One joked LaFleur’s first words at the postgame podium could be, “I guess Ben isn’t beating me twice this year.”

The Packers can't be petty against the Bears

Petty or not, the game itself needs no extra fuel. The Bears are 9-3 and atop both the NFC North and the conference. The 8-3-1 Packers can jump them with a win at Lambeau Field, turning the NFL’s oldest rivalry into a race for the top seed.

Article Continues Below

“I think there was going to be a lot of juice to it, regardless. But the top spot’s where we want to be,” wide receiver Christian Watson said. “Really, we’re just starting with the NFC North. They’re at the top of the NFC North right now. So we’re coming for that spot.”

Green Bay has owned Chicago for decades. The Packers have gone 51-15 in the series since 1992 and 11-1 under LaFleur. Players know that history and the meaning of reclaiming first place with a statement win over a coach who took his best shot months ago.

Safety Evan Williams said the Packers “control our destiny” and believe no one can “hang with us” when they play their best.

If they back that belief up and LaFleur lets the mask slip for a moment, Green Bay will not just tighten the division race. It will prove the rivalry’s power, and the sharpest one-liners still sit on the Packers’ sideline.