The Kansas City Chiefs are still fighting for their playoff lives, but they may have to do it without one of their key players for an extended period of time. Josh Simmons suffered a dislocated and fractured wrist against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving and left the stadium in a cast. He was ruled out indefinitely, but he is now headed to injured reserve, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Chiefs LT Josh Simmons had surgery on his wrist and is headed to Injured Reserve, coach Andy Reid confirmed,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

For now, it will be next man up for the Chiefs. Unfortunately, Simmons is not the only player on the Chiefs' offensive line who is injured, with right tackle Jawaan Taylor currently dealing with a triceps injury. Trey Smith and dealing with back and ankle injuries as well, and he and Taylor are not practicing.

Article Continues Below

If Taylor can't play against the Houston Texans, Wanya Morris will start at left tackle, and Jaylon Moore will slot in at right tackle. Regardless, it could be a long day for the offensive line, as the Texans have one of the better defensive lines in the league, and they've shown it over the past few weeks.

At this point, there can't be any excuses for the Chiefs, as they need to ultimately win out to even have a chance at making the playoffs this season. That's crazy to say when talking about the Chiefs, as they've been the most dominant teams in the league for the past few years.

Now, it looks like they are in danger of not having a chance to compete for a championship, which would be devastating for a team like the Chiefs. If they can't win this week, it will be tough to see them advancing.