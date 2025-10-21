The start of the NBA regular season is an important time for many players as it is also a deadline for contract extensions. With the 2025-26 season set to tip-off on Tuesday night, the day before was the deadline for many players from the 2022 draft class, and some notable players did not receive a contract extension such as Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey and Houston Rockets wing Tari Eason, as per Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Aside from Jaden Ivey and Tari Eason, the other members of the 2022 NBA Draft class that did not receive contract extensions were Bennedict Mathurin, Jeremy Sochan, Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Duren, Mark Williams, Ochai Agbaji, Dalen Terry, Malachi Branham, Walker Kessler and Peyton Watson. Each of these players will become restricted free agents at the end of the season.

Some of the names might be a little bit surprising while others it was probably expected. Ivey and Eason in particular were thought to be part of the Pistons and the Rockets cores respectively, moving forward.

Article Continues Below

With the deadline being 6 p.m. eastern time on Monday, there were notable names from the 2022 draft class that did receive contract extensions. Among the players drafted in 2022 that did receive a contract extension before the deadline were Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Paolo Banchero, Keegan Murray, Christian Braun, Jabari Smith Jr., Shaedon Sharpe, Nikola Jovic, AJ Green, Jaylin Williams and Dyson Daniels, as per ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

In the case of Daniels, his contract extension came almost right up against the deadline. Daniels was one of the top players for the Atlanta Hawks last season, finishing second behind Evan Mobley in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.