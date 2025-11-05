During his playing days, Shaquille O’Neal was undoubtedly a phenomenon most players could be forgiven for being wary of. His combination of size, skill, and raw drive may never be recreated in the NBA, even if his persona has changed drastically since then.

However, former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley believes Shaq’s brutality may have been a bit overstated.

“Shaq… I mean, Shaq is Shaq. He big. I didn't never take Shaq as a tough guy. I think they more tougher now on TV than they played. When Shaq always complains about guys fouling him, this and that, you’re 350 pounds. I mean, what are they going to do? Shaq is all right,” Oakley explained during his recent appearance on The Art of Dialogue, per HoopsHype.

While he acknowledged O’Neal’s physical stature, Oakley referenced his constant complaining as evidence of a lack of toughness. Considered one of the most physical defenders of his time, Oakley certainly knows a thing or two about playing against Shaq.

“We had a couple of little run-ins. I mean, I straightened him out. One time, he crossed the line and it was me and Michael Jordan, we were together in New York. We was in the Palace Hotel and MJ went to get some coffee. I was checking out and I saw him and I walked up to him like, you've been disrespectful, right?” he revealed.

Oakley claimed that Michael Jordan rushed back and pulled Oakley away to defuse things.

“Him and his uncle were together. I said there was some BS you did. You crossed the line with me. This and that. He had called me out. MJ ran and said oh, what you doing, man? I said he crossed the line, man. He knows what he did. So MJ pulled me away. I guess cuz they frat brothers, but and I told him what happened. He's like, ‘Yeah, that’s f*cked up,’” he said.

Oakley explained that both Jordan and Shaq were members of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., which led to Jordan intervening. Safe to say the former New York man is still not afraid to throw his jabs.