The Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies were scheduled to play against each other on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST. However, the game was called off due to poor weather.

Both the Nuggets and Grizzlies will have to play each other on a later date that is yet to be announced, per NBA Insider Brett Siegel. NBA Communications announced the postponement decision due to the winter storm surging through the country, with part of it hitting Memphis hard.

“Jan. 25, 2026 – The National Basketball Association game scheduled for today between the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum has been postponed due to inclement weather in the Memphis area. The date for the rescheduled game will be announced at a later time.”

This story is currently developing, and more information will be published soon.