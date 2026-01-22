It did not take long for Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant to get into another scuffle. But this time, it is not with his teammate.

The Grizzlies faced the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum on Wednesday, and things got heated in the second quarter. Morant tried to attack the rim but was bodied up by Hawks center Mouhamed Gueye. No foul was called.

Morant fell to the ground and tried to recover the ball. Gueye tied him up. As soon as Morant stood up, he pushed Gueye from behind, prompting the latter to retaliate and grab the former's jersey.

Ja Morant was all smiles while he was in an altercation with Mouhamed Gueye 😅 They both received double techs. pic.twitter.com/ZlEQ9AJ4Oc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 22, 2026

Fortunately, it did not escalate into a full riot as cooler heads prevailed, with Morant even laughing.

It was the controversial guard's second game back from a calf contusion. He made his return in their win over the Orlando Magic, 126-109, in London on Sunday. He tallied team-highs of 24 points and 13 assists on top of five rebounds.

Morant had an altercation with Grizzlies guard Vince Williams Jr. during a shootaround ahead of their game against the Magic.

The 26-year-old playmaker, who has been limited to 20 games this season due to various injuries, has been at the center of trade rumors. He has intimated that he wants to stay, but with the way things are going, it looks like the Grizzlies are ready to move on without him.

Off-court issues and other shenanigans have hounded Morant over the past few years, with some already considering him a wasted talent.

As of writing, the Grizzlies are ahead by a slim margin against the Hawks in the third quarter.