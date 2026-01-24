Memphis Grizzlies will be without star guard Ja Morant for the foreseeable future after the organization announced Saturday that he is expected to miss at least three weeks with a left elbow injury.

The Grizzlies confirmed the diagnosis following Morant’s absence in Friday night’s 133-127 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. In a team-issued statement, Memphis detailed the nature and timeline of the injury.

“The Memphis Grizzlies today provided the following medical update for Ja Morant,” the statement read. “Morant sustained a UCL sprain in his left elbow during the team’s home game against the Atlanta Hawks on January 21. He is expected to make a full recovery and will be reevaluated in approximately three weeks. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

Morant’s injury represents another setback in a turbulent season for both player and franchise. The 25-year-old guard has been limited to 20 games this season, with injuries and interruptions preventing him from establishing consistent rhythm. Through those appearances, Morant is averaging 19.5 points, 8.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and a steal per game while shooting 41 percent from the field. His 23.5 percent shooting from three-point range marks a career low, though he is converting a career-high 89.7 percent of his free throws in 28.3 minutes per contest.

Ja Morant’s injury adds uncertainty as trade deadline nears for Grizzlies

Article Continues Below

The timing of Morant’s injury coincides with increased trade speculation surrounding Memphis as the Feb. 5 deadline approaches. League reports in recent weeks have indicated that rival teams are closely monitoring the Grizzlies’ direction, with Morant’s long-term status a central variable. While Memphis has consistently maintained publicly that Morant remains a cornerstone of the franchise, his health and availability continue to factor into broader league conversations.

Memphis enters Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets at 18-25, sitting 12th in the Western Conference standings. The Grizzlies have dropped two straight games and will face Denver (31-15) at 3:30 p.m. ET as they attempt to stabilize a season marked by inconsistency.

Morant’s absence places additional pressure on Memphis’ remaining backcourt rotation, while also raising questions about how the team navigates the coming weeks. With a reevaluation expected in approximately three weeks, his return timeline could overlap with the immediate post-deadline period, further complicating decision-making for a franchise weighing both short-term competitiveness and long-term clarity.

For now, the Grizzlies will proceed without their All-Star guard, focusing on weathering the injury stretch as outside speculation continues to surround one of the league’s most dynamic players.