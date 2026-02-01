The San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic will be facing off today, but it looks like the game will be pushed back a few hours because of travel issues, according to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points. The game was originally set to start at 7 pm ET.

“Tonight's Magic-Spurs game in San Antonio will now tip off at 9 pm ET due to the Spurs' travel issues today,” Siegel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Spurs were stuck in Charlotte after facing the Hornets the day before, as a snowstorm came through and limited travel. The game had already been pushed back, but it will now start at an even later time. That doesn't sound like it benefits the Spurs much, especially since it's the second game of a back-to-back.

As for the Magic, they should probably be rested and ready to go.

Both teams are trying to keep up with other teams in their respective conferences, and a win for either side would go a long way. The Spurs have shown this season that they are one of the better teams in the league, and Victor Wembanyama has led the way for the group. At the same time, when Wembanyama isn't playing, the Spurs are still showing enough fight to win games.

They did take the loss to the Hornets, but they've been one of the hottest teams as of late.

As for the Magic, they've been up and down this season as injuries have caught up to them again. Franz Wagner has been sidelined for the past five games, and it's uncertain when he'll return. For the time being, Paolo Banchero has been leading the group with the help of others such as Desmond Bane and Anthony Black.

The one thing the Magic probably want to avoid this season is the Play-In, and they'll have to keep climbing the standings to do so.