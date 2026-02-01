The San Antonio Spurs (32-16) are probably eager to get back home after they fell short against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday afternoon. They will have to wait a little longer than they prefer, however. A snowstorm is preventing the squad from returning to the Alamo City for the time being, which will delay Sunday's home game versus the Orlando Magic.

The NBA announced that the scheduled 3 p.m. CT tip-off time will be pushed back to 6 p.m due to inclement weather, per Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News.

Hoping to avoid this exact situation, Saturday's showdown with the red-hot Hornets (22-28) was moved up three hours earlier. The league's efforts ensured that the game would be contested on the scheduled day, but the Spurs are now forced to remain in Charlotte overnight.

San Antonio's uneven January ends with a double-whammy, courtesy of a 111-106 loss to the Hornets and a winter storm. The team nearly overcame a 20-point deficit, pulling within two points multiple times in the final minutes, but the outcome was essentially sealed after Harrison Barnes fouled Miles Bridges on a 3-point attempt with just over a minute remaining.

Victor Wembanyama continues to ride the roller coaster, scoring 16 points on 6-of-15 shooting. The Spurs' young guards did their best to keep the squad in the contest, with Dylan Harper dropping 20 points off the bench on 9-of-13 shooting and Stephon Castle posting 16 points and nine assists. San Antonio will have another night in the Queen City to reflect on this loss.

Hopefully, everyone affected by the storm is safe, and the team has a smooth flight back.