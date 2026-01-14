The Orlando Magic are set to receive a major boost ahead of their international slate, with Franz Wagner no longer appearing on the team’s injury report and expected to return Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies in Berlin, Germany.

Orlando (22-18) opens its Global Games back-to-back against Memphis (17-22) at 2:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video. Wagner’s clearance comes after a 16-game absence caused by a high ankle sprain suffered Dec. 7 in a 106-100 loss to the New York Knicks. He exited that game seven minutes in after recording seven points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

The Magic’s injury report issued Wednesday morning listed only Jalen Suggs (right knee MCL contusion) and Colin Castleton (left thumb fracture) as out, confirming Wagner’s availability for the first time since early December. His return restores a central piece of Orlando’s rotation as the club continues to hold position above .500 entering the midpoint of the season.

Before the injury, Wagner had been among the Magic’s most consistent performers. The 24-year-old is averaging 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 49 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-point range across 24 appearances. He has logged 33.4 minutes per contest and remained a primary option on both ends of the floor.

Wagner brothers set to play as Magic face Grizzlies in Berlin

The timing of Wagner’s return adds significance given the setting. Berlin is Wagner’s hometown, and the matchup represents a rare opportunity to play an NBA regular-season game in front of a home-country crowd. That storyline extends to his brother, Moritz Wagner, who also does not appear on the injury report and is set to play alongside Franz in Germany.

Moritz Wagner recently made his season debut after recovering from an ACL tear suffered last December. He contributed eight points, two rebounds, and two assists in Orlando’s 128-118 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, marking another step forward for the Magic’s frontcourt depth.

Both Wagner brothers are Berlin natives who developed through the Alba Berlin youth system and played for the club’s senior team before attending Michigan. Their availability positions Orlando to feature both players on the floor in their home country as part of the league’s international showcase.

Following Thursday’s contest, the Magic and Grizzlies will meet again Sunday at 12:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video in London, concluding Orlando’s European swing.