Becky Hammon led the Las Vegas Aces to their third championship on Friday night, as Las Vegas Aces earned a 97-86 Game 4 win over the Phoenix Mercury to clinch a WNBA Finals sweep. Hammon, one of the most respected head coaches in the WNBA, doesn't have much else to prove. She is already on a Hall of Fame trajectory in all reality. However, could Hammon make even more history in the future?

Stephen A. Smith believes Hammon deserves an opportunity to coach an NBA team. This isn't the first time Hammon has been linked to the NBA — she was previously an assistant for the San Antonio Spurs — but Smith thinks now is the time for the Aces leader to become the first women's head coach in the league.

“I'm here to tell you something right now, Becky Hammon, as head coach for the Las Vegas Aces, I've said this on many occasions and I'll say it again, she deserves to coach in the NBA,” Smith said on The Stephen A. Smith Show. “If a man can coach in the WNBA… If I owned an NBA team, I would not mind giving her a chance as the head coach of my franchise because that woman knows what she's doing.”

Hammon's basketball coaching prowess is undeniable. She's found no shortage of success. She impressed as an NBA assistant and is doing the same as a WNBA head coach.

Hammon is possibly content in Las Vegas as she continues to coach at an especially high level. If she has any interest in coaching in the NBA, however, perhaps teams will consider her as a candidate.