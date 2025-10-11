The Las Vegas Aces are WNBA champions once again after dispatching the Phoenix Mercury, 97-88 in Game 4 to complete a 4-0 sweep and bring the franchise their third title in four years. The Aces won back to back championships in 2022 and 2023, failed to make the Finals in 2024, and after a sluggish start to the 2025 season, rebounded to the top of the WNBA world once again. The Aces were led by A’ja Wilson who set WNBA history this year in becoming the first player to win four MVP awards.

The MOMENT that the Aces became the CHAMPIONS once again 🔥 3 rings in 4 years!pic.twitter.com/GoYAhP0nRj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

For the Aces to get to this point, defeating the Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to win the title, is quite remarkable when seeing how they began the season. The Aces were hovering around .500 for most of the first half of the year. But following the All-Star break, the Aces used a surge to climb the standings and finish with the No. 2 overall seed. They started the season 14-14, and used a 16-game winning streak to end the regular season.

Article Continues Below

To get to the Finals, the Aces dispatched the Seattle Storm in the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, winning in three games in the best of three series. They had some trouble against the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Semifinals, but still managed to win the series in five games.

The Mercury on the other hand, came into the WNBA Finals with a lot of momentum. They knocked off the defending champion New York Liberty in the opening round in three games, then eliminated the No. 1 seed Minnesota Lynx to advance to the Finals.

But in the end, the Mercury were no match for the Aces who steamrolled them in four straight games in the first ever seven-game series in WNBA history. A’ja Wilson led the way for the Aces in Game 4 with 31 points, nine rebounds and four assists.