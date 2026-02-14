Tacko Fall pulled off an unreal dunk highlight during the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game on Friday night.

Fall represented Team Giannis throughout the contest, with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo serving as the honorary coach. On the roster, he teamed up with actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key, actor Rome Flynn, Chinese actor and singer Dylan Wang, NBA insider Shams Charania, social media creator and basketball personality Jenna Bandy, Charlotte Hornets Co-Chairman and Governor Rick Schnall, former NBA champion Jeremy Lin, rapper GloRilla, Brazil soccer legend Cafu, and Detroit Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Fall got to enjoy himself throughout the festivities. He created many highlights in the game, including this neat reverse dunk in the first quarter.