Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines made incredible history in the NCAA Tournament after blowing out Arizona 91-73 in the Final Four on Saturday night.

Michigan enjoyed a solid path on their way to the national semifinals of the biggest tournament in college basketball. They took down the likes of Howard, Saint Louis, Alabama, and Tennessee to get to this round.

Their dominance remained present once again as Arizona was no match for them. They asserted their efforts inside the paint, something the Wildcats failed to contain as the Wolverines secure the victory in convincing fashion. As a result, their 18-point win made tournament history, per ESPN insider Jeff Borzello.

“Michigan's 18-point margin of victory is tied for the largest in an NCAA tournament game between 1-seeds since seeding began in 1979, per ESPN Research,” Borzello wrote.

How Michigan played against UConn

Dusty May got over the hump this time around as Michigan looks forward to its date with the national championship game after routing Arizona in the Final Four round.

Five players scored in double-digits for Michigan in the win. Aday Mara torched Arizona with a performance of 26 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. He shot 11-of-16 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Trey McKenney came next with 16 points and three rebounds, Elliot Cadeau had 13 points and 10 assists, Yaxel Lendeborg put up 11 points and three rebounds, while Morez Johnson Jr. provided 10 points and seven rebounds.

Michigan improved to a 36-3 overall record on the season, having gone 19-1 in its Big Ten matchups to win the regular season title. Despite losing to Purdue in the conference tournament final, they still qualified for March Madness with an At-Large bid as it paved the way for them to go on this run.

The Wolverines will look forward to their next matchup in the championship round of March Madness in Indianapolis, Indiana. They take on the UConn Huskies as tip-off will take place on April 6 at 8:50 p.m. ET.