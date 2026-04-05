The New York Yankees are set to reintegrate Luis Gil into their starting rotation, targeting a return date of April 10 against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, manager Aaron Boone confirmed ahead of New York's game against the Miami Marlins on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old will first make a tune-up outing with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday in Rochester. The right-hander will then rejoin the Yankees on regular rest, slotting in as the fifth starter immediately after Ryan Weathers in the rotation, according to Boone. This aligns with New York transitioning back to a five-man rotation after opening the season with only four starters due to multiple off days.

To begin the year, the Yankees relied on Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, and Weathers, temporarily leaving Gil out despite his strong track record. The decision was strategic rather than performance-based, as the schedule did not require a fifth starter until the second weekend of April.

Gil's spring performance played a role in the delay. Over six Grapefruit League starts, he allowed 11 runs (10 earned) over 19.1 innings, resulting in a 4.66 ERA. While he recorded 24 strikeouts, inconsistency limited his effectiveness. However, he finished strong, striking out seven batters while allowing just one hit and one walk over five scoreless innings in his final spring outing against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 2024 American League Rookie of the Year posted a 15-7 record with a 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 29 starts that season. He was limited to 11 starts due to injury this past season but still managed a 3.32 ERA. However, his strikeout-to-walk percentage dropped significantly from 14.8% in 2024 to 3.3% in 2025, indicating reduced efficiency.

Gil has stated his goal is to surpass his 2024 production, and his return could be crucial as the Yankees enter a more demanding stretch of the schedule. His season debut is expected to coincide with the team’s first game at Tropicana Field since July 2024, following the venue's recovery from hurricane damage that displaced the Tampa Bay Rays during the 2025 season.