Apr 5, 2026 at 12:17 AM ET

Arizona basketball versus Michigan became hailed as the most highly-anticipated matchup in the Final Four. The nation believed Saturday's March Madness showdown was going to be close. The Wildcats presented their reasons on why they'd exploit the Wolverines.

Except Michigan handed ‘Zona its most lopsided loss of the season. The Wolverines smacked the ‘Cats from the start and didn't let up, rolling 91-73 in Indianapolis.

Even Michigan briefly rolled without top scorer Yaxel Lendeborg, who landed awkwardly on his ankle. The forward never got to finish the first half. But Michigan still delivered its mammoth onslaught on the Wildcats.

Arizona struggling to take advantage of Lendeborg's absence isn't the only flaw here. Here's where else the blame lies for the Big 12 champs.

Turnovers buried Arizona

Surprisingly both teams turned the ball over 13 times.

Except the Wolverines turned theirs into 26 points off the Arizona miscues.

Head coach Tommy Lloyd entered Lucas Oil Stadium lauded for his defensive adjustments. He also created a system that created ball security issues for the opponent.

But Arizona failed to consistently turn its turnovers into offensive points, settling for just 12. They even dished just one assist amid nine early turnovers.

Worse for Arizona? Michigan got held to two fast break points, but Arizona ended with the same number too.

Arizona's 3-point shooting dooms Wildcats

Lloyd created a balanced roster of fierce front court play mixed with stellar guards in Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries.

Yet ‘Zona stumbled to 35.3% from 3-point land. Burries struggled the worse, hitting just two from deep out of 10 attempts.

Bradley never attempted a three. The potential NBA Draft lottery pick Burries never received help from long range either. Only Ivan Kharchenkov and Anthony Dell'Orso shot the ball twice from outside the arc.

Michigan exposed Arizona's 3-point game, proving its only formidable when Koa Peat and the forwards/centers get going.

Lloyd's rotation philosophy ruins run

Arizona out-hustled and out-played teams with mostly a seven-man rotation. Lloyd installed a system that allowed his starters to pummel teams, alleviating the pressure off his reserves.

His rotation approach also ruins this ‘Zona run.

His reserves of Tobe Awaka, Dwayne Aristode and late Dell'Orso combined to score only 14 points. Michigan piled 31 from its reserve trio of Nimari Burnett, Roddy Gayle Jr. and Trey McKenney.

Developing a deeper bench must become a major point of emphasis for Lloyd if he wants Arizona to end its now 30-season title dry spell.

Michigan put on a masterclass of out-playing, out-coaching and simply dismantling one of the nation's best teams. Lloyd received a huge educational lesson from Dusty May on how to take advantage of the Final Four moment.