Dusty May sent a clear message about his thoughts on Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies following the Michigan Wolverines' 91-73 win over the Arizona Wildcats in the Final Four of the 2026 NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.

May is going through the eighth season of his head coaching career, his second with the Wolverines. This Final Four appearance marked the second of his career, last reaching it in 2023 with the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Losing to San Diego State on a buzzer beater that year, May made sure nothing like that happened this time around. Instead, he had Michigan dominate Arizona throughout the national semifinal game.

May reflected on the win after the game on the TBS broadcast. When the reporter asked him about the next matchup with UConn, the head coach revealed what stood out to him about the Big East powerhouse.

“They have championship DNA. What they've done over the last four years is as impressive as anything we've seen in recent memory. And we've got our hands full Monday, but these guys will be up for the challenge,” May said.

Dusty May praises UConn's, "championship DNA" ahead of the National Championship Monday 🤝 pic.twitter.com/vo1AQbL7dh — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) April 5, 2026

How Dusty May, Michigan performed against Arizona

Dusty May knows UConn has been successful with two consecutive titles in 2023 and 2024. Seeking their third in four seasons, May and Michigan will look to put a stop to that.

Five players scored in double-digits for Michigan in the win over Arizona. Aday Mara torched Arizona with a performance of 26 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. He shot 11-of-16 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Trey McKenney came next with 16 points and three rebounds, Elliot Cadeau had 13 points and 10 assists, Yaxel Lendeborg put up 11 points and three rebounds, while Morez Johnson Jr. provided 10 points and seven rebounds.

Michigan improved to a 36-3 overall record on the season, having gone 19-1 in its Big Ten matchups to win the regular season title. Despite losing to Purdue in the conference tournament final, they still qualified for March Madness with an At-Large bid as it paved the way for them to go on this run.

The Wolverines will look forward to their next matchup in the championship round of March Madness in Indianapolis, Indiana. They take on the Huskies as tip-off will take place on April 6 at 8:50 p.m. ET.