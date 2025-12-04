Neither the Bengals nor the Bills are the teams that most experts expected them to be this year. As the season got underway, the Bengals had high hopes that quarterback Joe Burrow would stay healthy this season and his team would contend for the AFC North title. Instead, the oft-injured Burrow has played just 3 games and the Bengals have stumbled to a 4-8 record.

The Bills started the season as the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. The Bills have dominated the AFC East for years, but they have been stopped in the playoffs by the Chiefs on multiple occasions, the Bengals and the Texans. But they have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Josh Allen, and this was the year they were supposed to get past the Chiefs, Bengals and Ravens and rise to the top of the AFC playoff structure.

But the Bills have been somewhat inconsistent this season and they have lost some games that they should have won. However, they are still 8-4 and in a position to have a successful season. The biggest issue is that the New England Patriots are resurgent and in first place in the AFC East with a 10-2 record.

Burrow has returned to the lineup for the Bengals, and the team responded beautifully to him in Week 13 when the Bengals upset the Ravens 32-14. The Bills are coming off a road win over the Steelers, and they should be in top form at home for this game.

Joe Burrow will throw for 275-plus yards and 2 touchdowns

Burrow appeared to be more than ready to get back to NFL competition against the Ravens. While he was inaccurate with some of his passes in the first half, he was on top of his game in the second half as the Bengals seized control. He completed 26 of 46 passes for 261 yards with 2 touchdowns and he kept it clean on the interception side of the ledger.

That was the most impressive part of Burrow's game. Even though he had not played since early September, he did not throw the ball into spots where his receivers were at risk.

He was able to resume his partnership with wideout Ja'Marr Chase, who is one of the top 3 receivers in the league. Chase caught 7 passes for 110 yards and he was energized at the return of Burrow to the lineup. If Tee Higgins (concussion) gets released from the protocol, Burrow should be in rare form. Few teams can match the big-play ability of Burrow, Chase and Higgins when all are healthy.

The Bengals will also try to make sure that their running game can take some of the pressure off of Burrow. Chase Brown is not an elite running back, but he has rushed for 704 yards and 4.4 yards per carry and 2 TDs. He is not a threat to dominate, but he can get through holes fairly quickly and run with power after taking the first hit.

The Bills will try to counter by putting pressure on Burrow and forcing him to get rid of the ball faster than he wants to. Edge rusher Joey Bosa leads the Bills with 5.0 sacks and he forced a key Aaron Rodgers fumble against the Steelers that turned into a Bills touchdown.

Allen will throw 2 TD passes and run for another

The Bills are capable of lighting up the scoreboard when they are on top of their game because Allen can be an unstoppable force. He is among the most talented quarterbacks in the league and he can get the job down through the air and with his legs.

Allen has completed 243 of 350 passes for 2,832 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He is also the second-leading rusher on the team behind James Cook. Allen has rushed for 409 yards with a 5.2 yards per carry mark and has scored 11 touchdowns. He has also fumbled 5 times.

Cook has had a sensational season, rushing for 1,228 yards, a 5.3 yards per carry average and 8 touchdowns.

Wideout Khalil Shakir is the Bills' leading receiver with 55 catches for 569 yards and 3 TDs. Tight end Dalton Kincaid has caught 29-448-4.

The biggest issue the Bills have on offense has been their turnovers. Between Allen's 10 interceptions and 5 fumbles head coach Sean McDermott has to be concerned with his team's tendency to be loose with the ball.

Bills will dictate the pace and come away with the win

The weather in Buffalo will not cause havoc for this game. The temperature should reach 32 degrees with very little wind. That should allow both quarterbacks to throw the ball with relative ease for a December day in upstate New York. Burrow will keep the Bengals in the game, but this game will belong to the Bills. Allen will be decisive in the second half and the Bills will win a high-scoring game by a 31-24 score.