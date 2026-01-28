With rumors surrounding the Sacramento Kings ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline, there appears to be a widely known deal that is likely to happen involving a key player. While a trade involving the Kings appears to be inevitable, the latest reporting from an NBA insider doubles down on the previous discussion around this crucial rotational piece.

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, there have been approximately 14 teams that have shown interest in Sacramento guard Keon Ellis.

“An estimated 14 teams have registered varying degrees of trade interest in Sacramento's Keon Ellis,” Stein wrote.

As mentioned, the interest that the NBA has in Ellis has been well-documented, though it appears that the list of teams grows by the day. Stein would even report last Sunday that Ellis is “the most likely player” to be dealt with a first-round pick in mind as return for the team.

“The most likely player to be traded between now and the Feb. 5 deadline, Sacramento's Keon Ellis, is a strong contender. League sources say numerous teams are in pursuit of Ellis, with the Kings believed to seeking a first-round pick given the widespread interest. One source close to the process essentially describes an Ellis trade as an inevitability,” Stein wrote.

Interest around the NBA on Kings' Keon Ellis is high

As the rumors around the Kings will continue until the trade deadline, especially regarding Ellis, one of the first on the story has been ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel, saying on Clutch Scoops that he ‘fully expects' the 26-year-old to be traded.

“Keon Ellis, he's a guy that I fully expect to be on the move before the trade deadline, but again, multiple teams interested in him. And so if you're the Lakers, you're going to have to give up something of value to really draw Sacramento's attention,” Siegel said on the Jan. 23 edition of Clutch Scoops.

While the averages don't pop out as he's recording 5.4 points while shooting 38.9 percent from the field and 36 percent from deep, his ability as a “three-and-d” player is coveted around the league, as shown by the interest. It remains to be seen which team wins the Ellis sweepstakes.