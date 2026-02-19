Myles Garrett has high expectations on himself as the Cleveland Browns enter the 2026 offseason.

Garrett completed his ninth season in the NFL with the Browns. He continues to shine as one of the best defensive players in the entire league, continuing to get better as he goes through the peak years of his career.

Garrett is coming off a remarkable individual season with Cleveland in 2025. He won the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award for the second time, last earning it in 2023.

The star defender is not done. He took part in an interview with Bleacher Report, revealing his expectations for the 2026 season and beyond. Garrett made it clear that he wants to reach for the mountaintop of NFL history.

“Super Bowl. Super Bowl MVP,” Garrett said.

Myles Garrett on what’s next for him after winning his second Defensive Player of the Year: “Super Bowl. Super Bowl MVP.” (🎥 @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/SBKWNd6hZv — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 18, 2026

What's next for Myles Garrett, Browns this offseason

It's the biggest goal that Myles Garrett can have for his career. Pulling it off with the Browns would especially be huge, giving the franchise its best season in the modern era.

Garrett was remarkable as the league's top defender this past season. He made 60 total tackles, 33 TFLs, 23 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one pass deflection. He set a new NFL record with his sacks throughout the year, cementing himself in the record books as a result.

Cleveland finished with a 5-12 record in the 2025 campaign. They finished at the bottom of the AFC North Division standings, trailing the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. In terms of the AFC standings, they ended the year at 13th place. They were above the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets while being behind the Kansas City Chiefs and Bengals.

The Browns will look to retool in the offseason through the upcoming draft and free agency. They hope to get back in the playoffs for the first time since 2023 and make significant improvements for the long term.