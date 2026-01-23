With the Sacramento Kings surrounded by rumors ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5, there is no doubt a bevy of players that fans think could attract the most interest from teams. As some may say that Kings star Domantas Sabonis could be rumored to be traded, or other stars, there is one name that is believed to be most likely moved ahead of the deadline.

According to ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel, Sacramento guard Keon Ellis is the one player that he ‘fully expects' to be dealt as there are teams that have interest in the 26-year-old. The one team that Siegel mentions as potentially having that interest is the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Keon Ellis, he's a guy that I fully expect to be on the move before the trade deadline, but again, multiple teams interested in him. And so if you're the Lakers, you're going to have to give up something of value to really draw Sacramento's attention,” Siegel said on Thursday's edition of Clutch Scoops.

Siegel has talked about the interest Ellis has had before, saying to The Drive Guys how a lot of the league has interest, specifically, “over half the league has talked to Sacramento with interest in Keon Ellis,” as he said on Thursday.

Interest in Kings' Keon Ellis remains high

While the Kings' trade talks will come to light, the reports on Ellis would be backed up by Sam Amick of The Athletic in his latest column about news heading into the deadline. Though Ellis' numbers aren't eye-opening, averaging 5.3 points, his three-point shooting, mixed with his defensive ability, is coveted, and the return seems to be a first-round pick, as Amick points out.

“League and team sources say the Kings continue to draw serious interest in veteran guard Keon Ellis, with approximately 10 teams in pursuit of the 26-year-old. A deal is almost certain to go down before the Feb. 5 deadline, if not much sooner,” Amick wrote on Friday.

“The strangest part of it all? Despite Ellis’ three-and-D skillset being so coveted, Kings coach Doug Christie opted against playing Ellis in the past two games. The Kings are seeking a late first-round pick in the deal, those sources said,” Amick continued.

At any rate, it remains to be seen if, and seemingly when, Ellis gets traded from Sacramento.