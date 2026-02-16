The NBA MVP race will come down to who can remain healthy in the final several weeks of the regular season. Throughout the first half of the year, Nikola Jokic was sitting pretty at the top of the MVP rankings, but then he suffered a knee injury, resulting in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander overtaking him.

Now that Gilgeous-Alexander is out with an abdominal injury and Jokic is back on the court, it's the Denver Nuggets' three-time MVP who has reclaimed the No. 1 spot coming out of the All-Star break.

Jokic, although he has missed 16 games, has put together quite the resume for yet another MVP award.

Aside from averaging a triple-double and leading the league in triple-doubles (20) this season, Jokic is doing so while shooting nearly 60 percent from the floor and over 40 percent from 3-point range. No player has ever done what The Joker is accomplishing this season, which is why it's hard to overlook his case for the MVP award right now.

Since returning from his knee injury, Jokic has played in all seven of the Nuggets' games, averaging 24.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the floor. As long as he continues to perform at this level with Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined, he will hold a slim lead in the NBA MVP race.

1. Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets*

Previous ranking: #2

2025-26 season stats: 39 games, 28.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.4 steals, 59.0 FG%, 42.0 3P%

When Jokic was sidelined with his knee injury, Gilgeous-Alexander held firm control of the MVP rankings. It seemed as if nobody would be able to oppose the Oklahoma City Thunder's reigning MVP, especially since Jokic was trending toward missing over 17 games, which would've meant he could not qualify for end-of-season awards and honors.

However, Jokic missed 16 games with his injury, meaning he can still miss one of the Nuggets' 27 remaining games and still be in good standing to win the MVP award. Whether or not he can actually pull off his historic accomplishment and win his fourth MVP will definitely be impacted by where the Nuggets finish in the West standings.

As good as Jokic has been since returning from his knee injury, the Nuggets are just 3-4 over their last seven games and are 6.5 games behind the Thunder for the West's 1-seed. Denver is also 3.5 games behind Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs for second in the conference.

In order to firmly cement himself as the MVP of the league once again, Jokic will need to continue performing at the level he is while leading the Nuggets to wins. At this rate, if the Nuggets cross the 55-win margin, it will be hard to deny Jokic the MVP award.

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder

Previous ranking: #1

2025-26 season stats: 49 games, 31.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 55.4 FG%, 39.0 3P%

Gilgeous-Alexander missed the Thunder's last five games before the All-Star break due to his abdominal injury, and nothing has been said of his status once Oklahoma City resumes play on Friday night at home against the Brooklyn Nets.

As of right now, SGA doesn't have to worry about missing 17 or more games to remain eligible for MVP, but more games missed are only an advantage for Jokic at this rate. The good news for the reigning MVP is that he had a full week to rest and recover without any games being played during the All-Star break, which will be beneficial for his health moving forward.

Once Gilgeous-Alexander returns to play, he will find himself four consecutive 20-point performances away from tying Wilt Chamberlain's record of 125 straight games scoring at least 20 points.

3. Cade Cunningham – Detroit Pistons

Previous ranking: #4

2025-26 season stats: 47 games, 25.3 points, 9.6 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 46.2 FG%, 33.0 3P%

At the All-Star break, Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons find themselves with a 40-13 record. The last time the Pistons won 40 games before the All-Star break, they advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals after winning 64 games during the regular season.

This has already been a historic season for Cunningham and the Pistons, but they know that the job isn't finished quite yet. Cunningham has continued to elevate his play as the season goes on, and the most underrated part of his game, which nobody wants to talk about, is his defense.

It certainly isn't hard to make the case for Cunningham being on the All-Defensive team this year, and he's played an essential role in the Pistons ranking second in defensive rating.

After a 33-9-7 game against the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 9, the All-Star guard had a 28-7-9 game against the Toronto Raptors right before the All-Star break. Those types of performances are hard to ignore on Cade's MVP resume, especially with the Pistons being at the top of the East standings.

4. Luka Doncic – Los Angeles Lakers*

Previous ranking: #3

2025-26 season stats: 42 games, 32.8 points, 8.6 assists, 7.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 47.3 FG%, 34.5 3P%

Like Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic was sidelined heading into the All-Star break with a minor hamstring injury. The good news is that the Los Angeles Lakers are not concerned whatsoever about this injury, and he played a few minutes during All-Star Weekend in LA.

Doncic has now missed 12 games this season, meaning he is only allowed to miss five more to remain in the MVP race.

A strong ending to the season will be needed by Doncic to have a shot at overtaking either Gilgeous-Alexander or Jokic for the top spot in the MVP rankings, even though he has led the league in scoring all year.

5. Victor Wembanyama – San Antonio Spurs*

Previous ranking: #5

2025-26 season stats: 40 games, 24.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 51.1 FG%, 36.3 3P%

Since the start of February, Victor Wembanyama has averaged 26.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 55.3 percent from the floor. He ranks inside the top 10 during this span in scoring, rebounds, and blocks, which he currently leads the league in.

The fact that Wemby is recording the numbers he is while averaging less than 30 minutes per game is what makes him a true MVP candidate. Of course, leading the San Antonio Spurs to the third-best record in the NBA at the All-Star break also stands out.

Wembanyama is certainly on everyone's radar entering the final part of the 2025-26 season, especially after his 40-point, 12-rebound double-double against the Lakers before the All-Star break. More exceptional performances like that one will only see him rise in the MVP rankings.

Just missing the cut

6. Jaylen Brown – Boston Celtics [Ranked No. 6 last week]

7. Anthony Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves [Ranked No. 7 last week]

8. Donovan Mitchell – Cleveland Cavaliers [Ranked No. 8]

9. Jalen Brunson – New York Knicks [Ranked No. 10 last week]

10. Jamal Murray – Denver Nuggets [Ranked No. 9 last week]

*Signals player is in danger of meeting 65-game minimum threshold for awards/accolades.