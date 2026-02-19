As Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's popularity even rivals the NBA to some degree, sports analyst Nick Wright would make an interesting comparison about her reach to the mainstream compared to some stars in the other basketball league. With the goal for Clark to come back from injury for the Fever and dominate this upcoming season, Wright would make a claim that will have many debating.

On Wright's show called “What's Wright?,” he would make the case that Clark is the “most famous basketball player under the age of 35 years old.” While that would be clear for the WNBA, though other stars like Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson and a plethora of others should be noted, the notion that Clark has brought a major spotlight to the league rings true.

Looking at the NBA's most popular stars, Wright would say that it continues to be 41-year-old LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers, and the pair of 37-year-olds being Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and Houston Rockets' Kevin Durant.

“The three most famous basketball players right now are 41-year-old LeBron James and then 37, 38 year old, Steph and KD [Durant],” Wright said.

Nick Wright continues about the popularity of Fever's Caitlin Clark

While the conversation and crossover with Clark and the NBA make sense to ponder about, as Wright is doing, there could be fans who point to certain players under 35 years old who contest the analyst's point.

Such names that could be mentioned are Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards, Lakers' Luka Doncic, Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, and San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama. Wright would mention them, saying that none of “ascended to that level,” though the NBA is hoping Wembanyama could be there someday.

“Anthony Edwards, Luka [Doncic], Jokic, Giannis [Antetokounmpo], those guys have not ascended to that level, and that is the major issue facing the league that they don't right now have a solve to, and they're hoping [Wembanyama] will solve it,” Wright said.

At any rate, Clark's popularity is sure to rise each year.