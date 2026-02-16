To show his support for the journalists in Gaza during the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend, Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving wore a special shirt.

Al Jazeera notes that Irving donned a shirt that read “PRESS” during the NBA All-Star Weekend, honoring the journalists covering the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

They also noted that the tag on the shirt, which he wore on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, read, “Dedicated to our beloved journalists in Gaza showing the world the truth.”

This contrasts with the quotes made by his former teammate on the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James, who discussed his fans in Israel and his aspirations to visit.

“I’ve never been there, but if I have fans over there, then I hope you’ve been following my career,” James said. “I hope I inspire people over there to not only want to be great in sports but to be better in general, in life. Hopefully, someday I can make it over there. I’ve heard nothing but great things.”

Did Kyrie Irving play at NBA All-Star Weekend?

Irving was not selected as an NBA All-Star in 2026, as he has yet to play this season. He tore his ACL during a game against the Sacramento Kings in March 2025.

Despite this, Irving re-signed with the Mavericks in free agency. He is currently rehabbing the injury, and he said he'd provide an update “after the All-Star break.” So, fans should expect an update on his status for the rest of the season soon.

Irving is no stranger to All-Star Weekend. He is a nine-time All-Star, most recently being named in 2025. He is also a former NBA All-Star Game MVP (in 2014).

Since 2023, Irving has played for the Mavericks. Previously, he had stints with the Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and Brooklyn Nets. He is a former first-overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Duke.