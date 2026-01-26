If there's any team that should be looking to pull off a trade or two (perhaps even three), it's the Sacramento Kings. They currently have a pitiful 12-35 record, and they're in the middle of a five-game losing streak. Simply put, this roster is not working, and even the return of Domantas Sabonis from injury has not helped matters one bit for the league's most confusing franchise.

It has been apparent from the start of the season that the Kings' roster consists of a mishmash of talent who don't fit too well alongside each other, and it looks like the front office is going to rectify that by being active on the trade market. However, only one player is sure to be traded away, if this latest report from NBA insider Marc Stein is to be believed.

“The most likely player to be traded between now and the Feb. 5 deadline Sacramento's Keon Ellis is a strong contender. League sources say numerous teams are in pursuit of Ellis, with the Kings believed to seeking a first-round pick given the widespread interest. One source close to the process essentially describes an Ellis trade as an inevitability,” Stein wrote.

Kings to trade away promising young defender in Keon Ellis

Ellis is beloved by advanced stats, as he is a deflection magnet, a steals maestro, and a knockdown shooter when open. But the Kings have not seen him too favorably, especially under head coach Doug Christie's watch. Ellis, when healthy, barely gets any minutes when the team's veterans are also up and running.

The Kings may desire a first-round pick in return for Ellis, but he's about to enter free agency in a few months, and it's not likely for other teams to acquiesce to their asking price considering that he doesn't even log heavy minutes for a 12-35 team.