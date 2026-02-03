The NBA could be on the brink of a major trade. With just a few days before the trade deadline, reports of a trade between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Clippers have emerged. Kelly Iko reports that both teams are discussing a trade involving Cavs star Darius Garland and Clippers star James Harden.

“In the days leading up to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, the Los Angeles Clippers have engaged in discussions surrounding veteran guard James Harden — with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the forefront of teams that have recently expressed interest in acquiring the former All-Star — sources told Yahoo Sports,” Iko wrote.

Shams Charania also reports that Harden is working with the Clippers to find the guard a new home before the trade deadline on Thursday.

“The Los Angeles Clippers and 11-time All-Star James Harden are working through whether the sides can find a deal by Thursday's NBA trade deadline, sources tell ESPN. Both sides are aligned in conversations together and with interested teams.”

It's worth noting that Harden has been absent from the Clippers' last two games due to personal reasons. When asked about his player's absence, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said, “No. I just know he was home in Phoenix, and just personal reasons, so I’m not sure.”

The Cavs are looking to acquire more firepower in the backcourt after trading for Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder a few days ago. Garland, the former All-Star, has played in just 26 games and has been absent for the last eight games with a toe sprain. Cleveland would like to have another ballhandler to take the pressure off of Donovan Mitchell, and Harden fits the mold.

The Clippers, meanwhile, have apparent interest in Garland for quite some time now. Both Garland and Harden are earning $39 million this season, which would make a straight-up swap without adding salary filler easier for both teams should they be interested.

The Cavaliers sit at fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 30-21 record. The Clippers are ninth in the West with a 23-25 record.