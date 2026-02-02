Recently, the Cleveland Cavaliers shook things up by trading De'Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis, in a deal that also involved the Chicago Bulls. Schroder will now serve as the backup point guard for starter Darius Garland, who has struggled through a rough 2025-26 season so far.

However, recently, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst mentioned that it's not off the table that the Cavs could look to move Garland himself prior to Thursday's trade deadline.

“I think there is a zone here and there are potential things that would get them to break up their core four in the next few days, but it’s going to be threading the needle,” said Windhorst, on the Hoop Collective Podcast.

“When you say core four, do you mean trading Darius Garland?” wondered co-host Tim McMahon.

“I’m not going to go farther than that. I’m just going to say, look, last year we saw second apron teams, Minnesota and Phoenix, try to do all kinds of big things at the deadline and they couldn’t do it because at the end of the day you’re supposed to be in a box,” Windhorst clarified.

Garland has struggled with injuries throughout this season, but even when he has been on the court, his production has not risen to the level that Cavs fans were hoping for.

In fact, Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen have all performed well below expectations so far this year, with Donovan Mitchell left to carry the slack for Cleveland.

The good news for the Cavs is that they have been playing some improved basketball as of late, climbing the standings in the Eastern Conference in the process.

However, it's not off the table that the team's brass looks to make another big move prior to Thursday's trade deadline.