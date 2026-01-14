The Memphis Grizzlies are open to trading Ja Morant, and there several teams who seem to have interest in the guard. There are also some teams that Morant and his camp are interested in, with one of them being the Miami Heat, according to Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports.

“The Heat have historically been regarded as one of the NBA’s most detail-oriented and structured organizations, a major aspect of development that appeals to Morant, who has missed 34 games due to various suspensions,” Iko wrote. “Morant also has a deep respect for Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, who also runs Team USA; Morant desires to represent his country in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Miami’s veteran presence is an additional selling point and something Morant craves.”

The Heat has been seen as a place where players come and havve a rejuvenation of their careers, and that's something that could help Morant at this time. With the injuries and the decrease in production, the Heat might be the perfect spot for him to get back to what he used to be.

As much as a trade sound goods for Morant, it also has to ring bells for the Grizzlies, who are looking for young players and draft picks in return for the All-Star guard. They don't seem to be in a rush to trade him, which means that they won't jump at the first trade they're offered.

There will probably be other teams that are looking to trade for Morant, and whether that's before the deadline or in the offseason, somebody will be getting his services.

As of now, the Grizzlies are hoping to get Morant back on the court as he's dealt with an injury, and he's been working to play against the Orlando Magic in Berlin and London over the next few days.