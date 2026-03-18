Ayo Dosunmu has been a nice pick-up for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team acquired Dosunmu, along with Julian Philips, in a trade with the Chicago Bulls in February in exchange for Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller, and four second-round picks.

Dosunmu has made the Timberwolves' bench more formidable, consistently producing on both ends of the floor. In 15 games with Minnesota, the 26-year-old guard has averaged 12.1 points on 53.6% shooting.

While his scoring has dipped, he implied that he has more freedom with the Timberwolves compared to the Bulls, where he was coached by Billy Donovan.

“In Chicago, midrange shots were really prohibited. It was threes and layups. No midrange shots unless it's the end of the shot clock,” said Dosunmu in a video posted by Timberwolves reporter Dane Moore.

“Here, we got Rudy (Gobert), he's setting big screens. So if you can set up a pick-and-roll, you come off Rudy, you open.”

Here's Ayo Dosunmu talking about what he's reading in pick and roll coverage and why he's taking more midrange shots in Minnesota after those were prohibited in Chicago. "In Chicago, midrange shots was really prohibited. It was 3s and layups, no midrange shots unless it's the… pic.twitter.com/LtGKsRjVqN — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 18, 2026

Moore noted that Dosunmu has already taken 12 midrange shots with the Timberwolves after only taking four in 45 games with the Bulls this season.

Article Continues Below

“Dosunmu took 86% of his shots in Chicago at the rim or from three. In Minnesota, he's becoming a three-level scorer,” wrote Moore.

Several teams have shied away from midrange shots due to their low efficiency, according to advanced analytics. Some experts have even declared that midrange jumpers are a lost art in the NBA.

Meanwhile, Minnesota beat the Phoenix Suns, 116-104, at Target Center on Tuesday, improving to 42-27.

Dosunmu contributed 19 points, five rebounds, and two assists in his spot start in place of Anthony Edwards, who could be sidelined for two weeks due to a knee injury.

He will continue to play a big role when they face the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.