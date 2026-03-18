A new trailer for the upcoming MMA movie Beast, starring Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe, is here, and it packs a punch, to say the least.

Beast also stars former Dancing with the Stars host Daniel MacPherson and Luke Hemsworth, and Lionsgate will distribute the movie.

The new trailer begins with Sammy (Crowe) intensely training Patton James (MacPherson), asking him, “Why do we train so hard?” to which Patton replies, “So I can breathe.”

Why Russell Crowe is training Daniel McPherson in Beast

Patton needs to breathe so he can think. He then states, “If I can think, I can win.” The trailer then shows some of Patton's journey, who was once an esteemed fighter before turning to a life as a fisherman.

However, he is forced to come out of retirement because of his brother's debts. He only has seven weeks to train, but he gives it his all.

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It takes some initial convincing to get Sammy on board, but once he is, there's no looking back. Sammy believes in Patton, telling him, “There are two people that know you are gonna win this fight. There's you, and there's me.”

Like a lot of combat sports movies, Beast is a tale of redemption. Even with the circumstances, Patton is given an opportunity he never got while in his prime: to fight for a championship.

Crowe's involvement goes beyond the screen. He is credited as a co-writer of Beast alongside producer David Frigerio. Previously, he wrote and directed Poker Face in 2022. Tyler Atkins directed the movie.

Lionsgate serves as the distributor of Beast in the United States. It will be released on Friday, Apr. 10. Additionally, it will be released in Australia a couple of weeks later by Rialto Distribution on Apr. 23.

Beast will be released on Apr. 10.