The NBA Trade Deadline is scheduled for Feb. 5. Among the many players floated around as potential or likely trade candidates is Ja Morant. The Miami Heat have been the team most frequently mentioned.

Whatever that looks like remains up in the air. However, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints breaks down some of the particulars of what Morant's trade to the Heat would consist of, per Clutch Scoops.

“The Heat are interested in Ja Morant, but what price would they be willing to pay for him. I think that's what could dictate what happens to Ja Morant over the next three weeks. It would be something revolving around Terry Rozier’s expiring contract. Simone Fontecchio’s expiring contract. But that’s not enough for Memphis. They want the draft assets. They want the young players. So would Miami be willing to part with a guy like Nikola Jovic or Jaime Jaquez Jr.?”

Morant has been in the league since 2019, playing with the Memphis Grizzlies out of Murray State University. After being named the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2020, he has emerged as one of the most highly talented players in the league.

That does come with some exceptions to that rule. Over time, Morant has come with some notable vulnerabilities, including injuries and gun-related offenses off the court.

All of which can lead to his trade value declining drastically. This year, Morant has played 18 games and is averaging 19.0 points and 7.6 assists per game. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are 17-23.

So, for the Heat and others to want to take a chance on Morant, they need to know who they are getting.