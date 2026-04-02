An NFL veteran linebacker is calling it a career after nine seasons in the league. Anthony Walker Jr. was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 and has also played for the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (practice squad). Walker Jr. shared his retirement on Instagram, and Jordan Schultz posted on X.

“Walker was a 5th-round pick of the Colts in 2017 and played nine NFL seasons — amassing 581 career tackles, 26 TFLs, 4 INTs and 21 passes defensed,” Schultz posted.

The Northwestern product had a solid NFL career. Playing nine years as a left-backer is not easy, dealing with a ton of hits to the head and upper body. 2019 was, without a doubt, Walker's best season in the league with the Colts. He finished with 124 tackles (84 solo) with 2.5 sacks, one interception, two pass deflections, eight stuffs, and one forced fumble. In no other season did he surpass or even reach that total in 2019.

Walker Jr. last appeared in a game in 2024 with the Dolphins, where he finished with 68 tackles (34 solo) with one sack and one INT. Even at the tail end of his career, Walker Jr managed to go out playing very well. He signed with the Buccaneers' practice squad last season but never appeared in a game.

Fun fact about Walker Jr is that when the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, Watson asked for Walker Jr.'s No. 4 jersey number. Walker Jr. never requested anything, but Watson gave the linebacker a Rolex for switching numbers. I am sure that Walker Jr. will thrive in whatever he does next.