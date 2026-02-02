With the NBA trade deadline drawing near, one name that has reportedly garnered plenty of trade interest in Chicago Bulls wing Ayo Dosunmu. One team in particular that has registered plenty of interest in a Dosunmu deadline trade with the Bulls is the New York Knicks, as per Alex Kirschenbaum of Bleacher Nation. There’s only one problem.

The dilemma facing the Bulls as the deadline approaches is that more teams are interested in an Ayo Dosunmu trade, and thus will offer more, but the Bulls aren’t as keen on moving him, as per Matt Moore of Hardwood Paroxysm. The Bulls would like to move Coby White at the deadline, but the interest among rival teams is not as great, and therefore the offers aren’t the same as they are for Dosunmu.

The Bulls are reportedly seeking a first-round pick in a potential White trade, but teams have been hesitant to include one due to the fact that White is an expiring contract. Any team that potentially trades for White at the deadline has to be prepared for him to possibly walk as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Article Continues Below

It’s a similar issue for Dosunmu who is also on an expiring deal, but the difference is Dosunmu has been putting up a career season. He’s appeared in 44 games for the Bulls, including nine starts, at a little over 26 minutes per game. He’s averaging a career-high 15.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists with splits of 51.5 percent shooting from the field, 44.9 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 85.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

On the other hand, White has appeared in 28 games, including 25 starts, at just about 29 minutes per game. He’s averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists with splits of 43.9 percent shooting from the field, 35 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 81 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Interested teams reportedly have more concerns regarding White‘s size and defensively ability compared to Dosunmu.