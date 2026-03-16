The Dallas Cowboys have already made some big moves during NFL free agency. Perhaps the biggest move was trading for Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary. New reporting indicates that Gary revised his contract as part of the trade that brought him to Dallas.

Gary agreed to a pay cut as part of his trade from the Packers, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The veteran edge rusher agreed to drop his compensation to $16 million over each of the next two seasons. Dallas also added an option and void years to his contract.

As a result, the Cowboys lowered Gary's cap number to $5.44 million in 2026 and $8.24 million in 2027. That could come in handy down the road, as Dallas is currently projected to be over the 2027 salary cap. That is before adding on rookie contracts from the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dallas acquired Gary from Green Bay on the first day of NFL free agency. The Cowboys sent a 2027 fourth-round pick in exchange for Gary.

Now Gary reunites with former Packer Kenny Clark on the Cowboys defense.

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The Cowboys have made a few bold moves to tweak their defensive front this offseason. Especially after hiring Christian Parker as defensive coordinator, which means a shift to a 3-4 defensive front.

Dallas sent away star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to San Francisco just two days after acquiring Gary. The Cowboys netted a third-round pick in exchange for Odighizuwa. Just one year ago, Dallas handed Odighizuwa a four-year contract extension worth $80 million.

The Cowboys still have plenty of work still to do on their defensive front.

Fans should expect Dallas to use multiple draft picks to complete this defensive renovation project.