As the Chicago Bulls are coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, 129-118, it has been another middling start for the team, making the approaching Feb. 5 trade deadline one to monitor. While rumors will surround the Bulls ahead of the trade deadline, an NBA analyst takes a look at the player with likely the biggest trade market.

In the latest column from ESPN's Bobby Marks, he highlights every NBA team and what the state of them is entering next week's trade deadline. He would speak on the seven expiring contracts that Chicago has, and how Ayo Dosunmu has the contract with the “most trade appeal.”

“ESPN asked team executives which of the seven players had the most trade appeal. The unanimous answer was Dosunmu,” Marks wrote.

“Dosunmu is earning an appealing $6.5 million salary and is averaging career highs in points (14.3), field goal percentage (51.3), and 3-point percentage (44.6). The team trading for him will inherit his Bird rights, allowing it to exceed the salary cap in a new contract. Dosumnu can sign up to a four-year, $86.9 million extension with Chicago until June 30,” Marks continued.

This would back up other reports, like from insider Marc Stein that Dosunmu, and even star Coby White, are “most frequently mentioned as potential outgoings.”

Along with Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls' Coby White is also in trade speculation

With the rumors around the Bulls likely to continue until the trade deadline, it seems apparent that Dosunmu is one of the players being heavily talked about to be dealt to a new team. In fact, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints would mention on Clutch Scoops on Jan. 15 that the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, and the Houston Rockets are three teams that league scouts mention as being potential destinations.

Siegel would also mention how there is a “market” for White as well, though the asking price of Chicago seems to be an unprotected first-round pick.

At any rate, it remains to be seen who gets traded from the Bulls when the trade deadline comes along, and if either Dosunmu or White is one of them.