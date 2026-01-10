As Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. continues to rack up votes for All-Star consideration, his trade stock is at an all-time high. Porter Jr.'s breakout season with the Nets, for many, is a vehicle for Brooklyn to collect assets in a potential move at the deadline.

Porter Jr. is having the best season of his career, which is why one analyst is predicting he will be moved before the deadline, according to The Athletic's John Hollinger.

“With one trusted league source telling me that Michael Porter Jr. is a lock to move by the deadline so the Nets can sell high on his career year, it makes sense for the Nets to figure out who will be the centerpiece of their franchise a year from now,” Hollinger said. “Remember, Brooklyn owes a pick swap to Houston in 2027 and thus has no incentive to tank next season. They need some players.”

How Michael Porter Jr. revitalized his career with Nets

Article Continues Below

Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. has had an injury-riddled career filled with setbacks and high expectations throughout his time with the Nuggets, but this season — his first with the Nets — has been a breath of fresh air. With a clean slate of health and a fresh start, Porter Jr. feels he's finally on the verge of reaching his full potential.

“My expectation when I got drafted was to be the best player in the NBA. Injuries had their way with me, but I think determination and resilience have allowed me to be able to carve out a pretty valuable space in the NBA and play a lot of years,” Porter Jr. said. “But I think that was my expectation because I knew what I was capable of, and I had played against really good players my whole life. So what I’m doing now is not a shock to me.

I think that doing it the way that I am post-injury, I think that's a little bit more what I’m proud of. Because it's not a surprise, but I have been through a lot in my career, and it does take a lot of hard work to stay resilient and available.”

The NBA trade deadline is February 5.