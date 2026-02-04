It's been said that the Houston Rockets have no interest in trading forward Tari Eason. However, the Chicago Bulls are interested before Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline.

The Bulls are adamant about Eason, but the Rockets continue to say no, per Marc Stein of the Stein Report.

Furthermore, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints wrote about this premise. He says that the Rockets are sticking to their guns. In essence, they are only interested in acquiring players on limited contracts.

“Amid rumored interest in Bulls guard Coby White and potentially looking to move Dorian Finney-Smith before the trade deadline, the Houston Rockets are said to be content with their roster as is,” Siegel said.

“Even though this team needs another frontcourt talent in the wake of Steven Adams' season-ending injury, the Rockets will only be looking to make moves with players involving minimum-like contracts.”

“Tari Eason has come up in countless trade rumors, with several teams showing interest in him, but league sources have been adamant that he will not be traded before Thursday.”

Also, the word is out that the Bulls are looking to trade Coby White. The Rockets are mentioned as a potential trade partner. Meanwhile, Eason is averaging 12.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Also, the Rockets are currently 31-17, fourth in the Western Conference.

After Steven Adams went out with an ankle injury, a void has been left. Houston is relying more on Kevin Durant and Alperen Şengün to score and handle the ball. However, they lack floor spacing and consistency.