With the NBA trade deadline two days away on Thursday, Feb. 5, the Chicago Bulls appear poised to remain active following their recent roster shakeup, with guard Coby White emerging as a potential next piece on the move and Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl surfacing as a possible target.

Chicago began reshaping its roster Tuesday by acquiring Jaden Ivey and Mike Conley in a three-team deal with the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves, sending out Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric. Saric had been acquired in a separate three-team trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings over the weekend.

Later in the day, the Bulls continued their overhaul by trading Nikola Vucevic and a second-round pick to the Boston Celtics in exchange for guard Anfernee Simons and a second-round pick. In the wake of those moves, league discussions have increasingly centered on Coby White’s future as Chicago continues to explore broader restructuring options.

ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel addressed the situation Tuesday on the latest episode of ClutchScoops, outlining how White and Poeltl could factor into upcoming deadline activity.

“Continued talks with the Bulls is that Coby White will be moved before the trade deadline and they’re also another team that is popping up in Jakob Poeltl talks in terms of Toronto potentially trading for Domantas Sabonis and Jakob Poeltl potentially going to the Bulls with draft compensation there,” Siegel said. “And maybe Coby White being included in that trade. So, still a lot of moving parts for the Bulls.”

Coby White’s contract status, Jakob Poeltl’s availability shape Bulls trade deadline

White, 25, has been one of Chicago’s most productive guards this season. He is averaging 18.5 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 35% from 3-point range across 28 appearances, including 25 starts. White has logged 29 minutes per contest and has continued to carry a significant offensive role amid Chicago’s recent changes.

Contractually, White is entering a pivotal stretch. He is in the final year of a three-year, $36 million deal and is earning $12.8 million this season before becoming a free agent this summer. That financial flexibility, paired with his age and production, has made him an appealing trade asset as the deadline approaches.

Poeltl, meanwhile, has drawn interest despite limited recent availability. The 30-year-old center is averaging 9.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting a career-best 69.3% from the field across 21 games this season. He has not played since Toronto’s 96-81 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 21 due to ongoing back issues but was recently cleared for contact, according to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange.

Poeltl signed a three-year, $84 million contract extension on July 1 that begins in the 2027-28 season. He is earning $19.5 million this season and next, a figure that could factor heavily into any deadline calculus.

As Thursday’s deadline nears, Chicago’s direction appears increasingly fluid, with White and Poeltl representing two key names to monitor as talks continue.