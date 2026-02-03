The 2025-26 NBA trade season began when the Atlanta Hawks finally ended the Trae Young era by sending the star point guard to the Washington Wizards. While plenty of notable rumors have swirled since the Young trade, there weren't any other trades executed until the weekend before the NBA trade deadline, which featured a pair of deals.

First, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls pulled off a three-team trade that featured the Cavs sending De'Andre Hunter to the Kings for Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder. Then, the Hawks made another deal, sending Vit Krejci to the Portland Trail Blazers for Duop Reath and a pair of second-round picks.

NBA trade deadline week is now here, with the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga taking center stage. Will the Milwaukee Bucks actually pull the trigger and deal away their long-time superstar?

There are plenty of other rumors buzzing, including a shocker that dropped Monday night in the form of a possible James Harden trade. The Cleveland Cavaliers appear to be at the front of the line for Harden, with talks of a possible Darius Garland swap coming to light.

Other names such as Anthony Davis, Ja Morant, Domantas Sabonis and Jonathan Kuminga have been bandied about for quite some time. Follow along with ClutchPoints' 2026 NBA trade deadline tracker for news and analysis of every trade, plus a look at plenty of rumors.

2026 NBA trade deadline tracker

Harden interested in Wolves, Hawks? Jason Patt · 43 minutes ago The Cavs may be at the forefront of the James Harden trade discussions, but The Stein Line reports the Timberwolves and Hawks as two other teams Harden has some level of interest in. ClutchPoints also reported on the Wolves being involved. However, it appears Minnesota is more focused on the Giannis Antetokounmpo chase, while Atlanta doesn't seem to be a serious suitor.