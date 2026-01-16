The Indiana Pacers have been linked to a potential trade for a center for the past month or so, with the reigning NBA Finals runner-up searching for their successor to free agency departee Myles Turner. Jay Huff has been solid, especially on the shot-blocking front, but Huff projects to be more of a depth piece than a 30-minute per game starter.

A few targets have already emerged for the Pacers, with the likes of Daniel Gafford and Ivica Zubac being linked to them. But another less heralded player could end up being the apple of Indiana's eye, with sophomore center Yves Missi of the New Orleans Pelicans looming large as a potential trade-deadline acquisition — with impending free agent Bennedict Mathurin potentially going to New Orleans in the process.

“[Missi's] available right now,” ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel said on the Clutch Scoops show with Tomer Azarly. “He's gonna be one of the best big men on the market if they truly do want to move him because he still has plenty of years left in his rookie contract, and he's coming off an All-Rookie season. And the Pelicans, I've heard, do have interest from Bennedict Mathurin.”

(Skip to 18:40 for the relevant part.)

As per Siegel, this rumor tracks with Jake Fischer of the Stein Line's report that the Pacers have been looking into Missi.

Will Pelicans give up on Yves Missi?

The Pelicans were high on Derik Queen this past offseason, hence their decision to trade away their unprotected 2026 first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks just so they could draft Queen. This has relegated Missi, who was one of the bright spots of their nightmare 2024-25 campaign, to a bench role.

Missi, however, still possesses plenty of upside as a rim-rolling rim-protector. He put up 12 points and 12 boards on Thursday night in a win over the Brooklyn Nets.

However, are the Pacers convinced enough of Missi's potential that they'd decide to trade someone like Mathurin, who is arguably their best available trade asset, to bring him in?