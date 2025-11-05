In a significant move that strengthens ESPN’s NBA coverage during the 2025 season, former Houston Rockets guard and long-time Inside the NBA analyst Kenny “The Jet” Smith has signed a new multi-year agreement with the network. The deal will see Smith make regular appearances on “First Take”, join NBA Countdown as a guest analyst, and serve as a commentator for select NBA broadcasts throughout the year.

ESPN announced the agreement on Wednesday, representing another phase in the network’s expanding partnership with TNT Sports following the sublicensing arrangement that brought Inside the NBA to ESPN earlier this year. While the program remains a Warner Bros. Discovery production, it now airs on ESPN platforms, as TNT no longer holds NBA broadcasting rights.

Under the new deal, Smith’s primary role will be as a frequent contributor to First Take, the flagship morning debate show hosted by Stephen A. Smith. He is likely to appear regularly alongside other ESPN personalities to offer analysis and perspective backed by his two NBA championships and decades of broadcasting experience.

Smith will also take part in game analysis and feature on NBA Countdown from time to time, including Wednesday night’s episode preceding the New York Knicks–Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers–San Antonio Spurs matchups.

Article Continues Below

The partnership also provides Smith with a broader platform beyond his established role on Inside the NBA, which has been airing intermittently this season. With Inside set to return to a consistent schedule beginning January 24, ESPN’s move ensures Smith remains a visible presence during the show’s off weeks.

Part of Inside the NBA for over two decades, Smith helped the program earn 21 Sports Emmy Awards and institutionalize its status as one of the most influential shows in sports television. Before his TNT tenure, he worked as a game analyst for Fox Sports’ ACC broadcasts and the MSG Network’s New York Knicks coverage, leaving the latter in 2008. He has also contributed to major network coverage, including NBC’s 2002 Eastern Conference Finals.

Amid speculation, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Ernie Johnson have not made similar moves to ESPN. Barkley reaffirmed his exclusive TNT commitment last year, even as he explored offers from other networks like NBC and Amazon.

For ESPN, adding Smith strengthens its NBA lineup with a respected, championship-proven voice. For Smith, the deal broadens his platform at a time when ESPN and TNT’s collaboration is revolutionizing how fans experience NBA coverage.