In the wake of the indictments of Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier, and Damon Jones, the NBA is set to have a meeting with a United States congressional committee, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“The meeting is considered a briefing for members of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and will include conversations about the league's partnerships with sportsbooks and measures to prevent illegal use of non-public information, sources said,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The congressional committees from the House and Senate sent letters to the league after Billups, Rozier, and Jones were among 34 people who were arrested due to a federal investigation into alleged sports betting schemes and poker games.

Jones is set to be arraigned on Nov. 6, Billups is set to be arraigned on Nov. 24, and Rozier is set to be arraigned on Dec. 8 in federal court in Brooklyn.

Billups hired trial lawyer Marc Mukasey to represent him in the federal investigation, according to the New York Times. Mukasey previously represented President Donald Trump, Edward Gallagher, and Rudy Giuliani. Billups, the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, was arrested a day after their season opener.

Jrue Holiday, who was traded to the Trail Blazers in the offseason, said that he was shocked when he heard the news about Billups, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

“Chauncey really did me a solid the first time I was traded here, just being able to see things through my lens and ask me what I wanted,” Holiday said. “Not many coaches would do that. But he understood because he was also a player in this league.”

As for Rozier, he was accused of defrauding sportsbooks, using confidential information about when players would sit out or not play because of injuries. Rozier is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.